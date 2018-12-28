This Baker Mayfield video will get you extra pumped for Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND– Baker Mayfield had an incredible game against the Bengals, earning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

He threw for nearly 300 yards with three touchdowns in Cleveland’s 26-18 win over Cincinnati. But Mayfield is always putting on a show, during warmups, in the huddle and on the bench.

On Friday, the Browns posted more than 12 minutes of video of the rookie quarterback mic-ed up. There’s a lot of what you want from your franchise QB: high-fives, cheering on teammates and getting the crowd pumped.

But there’s plenty of highlights that will make you say, “That’s my quarterback.” That includes doing his best Ricky Bobby impression, playing air drums to Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” and acting like the paparazzi in Rashard Higgins’ touchdown celebration.

Perhaps the best is his reaction to Jarvis Landry’s 63-yard throw.

The Browns take on the Ravens in Baltimore at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. If the Ravens win, they end up on top of the AFC North. If the Browns and the Steelers win, Pittsburgh makes the playoffs.

(Note: There is some swearing, but the Browns kindly bleeped it out for us.)

