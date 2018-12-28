Rain rolling in through midday Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures will be gradually warming over the next several days.

Another southerly storm is the culprit for the rain rolling through the area from now through midday Friday.

Here's a look at your hour-by-hour forecast:

Upper 50s to near 60° will be the climax of the temps on Friday. Then, temps will drop into the 40s by Friday evening.

Temperatures for January will start out near/below normal.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.