President Trump threatens to 'close southern border entirely' if Democrats don't fund wall

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump warned that if Democrats don’t agree to fund his border wall that he will “close the southern border entirely.”

Trump plans to cut aid to Central American countries completely and pull back Trade with Mexico, according to FOX News.

“We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” the president tweeted Friday morning. “Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!”

The president’s string on tweets come amid the partial government shutdown that is expected to enter into the new year.

The shutdown began last Saturday after Democrats and Republicans were unable to come to a spending agreement that would keep the government open, but also fund President Trump’s border wall.

Trump has requested $5 billion for the wall, but Democrats have refused, instead offering $1.3 billion for general border security.

Meanwhile, lawmakers resumed session Thursday, however, reportedly little was accomplished. One member of Republican leadership told Fox News on Thursday that a resolution is not expected to emerge before 2019.

Friday, the president took to Twitter stating his demands for the wall, as well as suggesting consequences that may occur if it is not funded.

In one tweet he suggested pulling back on the recently renegotiated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

He tweeted,

“The United States looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a “profit making operation.” We build a Wall or close the Southern Border. Bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs. Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico. Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border…”

He continued, arguing that some South American countries are not benefiting the the United States, but instead are, and have been for years, taking advantage of the United States.

He tweeted,

“Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money. Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it. We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries – taking advantage of U.S. for years!”

Meantime, the shutdown continues and roughly 420,000 federal workers were deemed essential and are working unpaid, unable to take any sick days or vacation. An additional 380,000 are staying home without pay. While furloughed federal workers have been given back pay in previous shutdowns, it’s not guaranteed.

The Senate passed a bill last week to make sure workers will be paid. The House will probably follow suit.

