NORWOOD, Ohio-- Meet Scoobie Roo.

During a traffic stop on Interstate 71 in Norwood, an officer discovered the driver had a kangaroo in the backseat of the car.

The police department posted a video of the marsupial, who was nestled in a fleece pouch, on Facebook on Thursday. Police said the driver was warned about properly restraining the animal.

Under Ohio law, kangaroos are not considered dangerous wild animals.