Mansfield police search for missing 14-year-old girl

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police in Mansfield are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

14-year-old Ginger Gibbs was last seen on December 7 in the Bailey Drive area of Mansfield, according to officials.

She has reportedly been in contact with her family in the past week and is believed to be in the Mansfield/Richland County area.

Gibbs is approximately 5’7″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes. Police say Gibbs does dye her hair, which was black when she was last seen.

It is believed that she is staying with friends in the area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mansfield Division of Police at (419) 522-1234 or Det. Rich Miller at (419) 522-1234.