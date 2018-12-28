Man killed in Wayne County crash

SMITHVILLE, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County that killed a Wooster man.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Friday on state Route 585 near Blough Road.

The highway patrol said Terry W. Locklear, 62, went left of center in his Ford Taurus and hit a tractor-trailer. Locklear, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The other driver was not injured.

According to the patrol, this is the eighth fatal crash in Wayne County this year and it’s the seventh where the person was not wearing a safety belt.