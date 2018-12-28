× Man charged with hitting, killing mother with car in Mayfield Heights

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– A man is facing charges after Mayfield Heights say he killed his mother with a car on Christmas Day.

Vincent Varone, 35, is charged with aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Officers were called to a house on Windsor Drive at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday for a woman who was hit by a vehicle. Mayfield Heights police said they found 61-year-old Theresa Varone in the garage. She was pronounced dead.

Vincent Varone was taken into custody at the scene.