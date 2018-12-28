Man who killed North Royalton family sentenced to death penalty

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The man responsible for the brutal murders of a North Royalton family last year has been sentenced to the death penalty.

George Brinkman, 45, was formally sentenced in a Cleveland courtroom at 10 a.m. Friday killing Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18 in their home in June 2017.

He had pleaded guilty to aggravated murder charges in November.

Brinkman had been friends with Taylor since high school, but family believe he wanted to be more than friends.

Last month a three-judge panel heard from witnesses, watched Brinkman’s confession and went through evidence before invoking the death penalty.

After murdering the North Royalton family, police say Brinkman drove to Stark County, and shot and killed his employers, Rogell John, 71, and Roberta Ray Jonh, 64. The couple was found dead in their house in Lake Township. He’ll face a separate trial for their deaths.

Friday, at Brinkman’s sentencing, the family of the victims were given the opportunity to give a statement in court.

Brinkman elected not to speak, however his attorney argued that the aggravated circumstances did not outweigh other factors that had impacted him prior, such as his father’s abuse, and for a punishment of life in prison without parole.

A panel of three judges disagreed.

Afterwards, the court sentenced Brinkman to 47 years in Lorain Correctional Institute for consecutive sentences on multiple felony counts including aggravated murder, kidnapping and gross abuse of a corpse.

He was also given the death sentence.

