× WATCH LIVE: Arraignment of man accused of crashing into police cruiser while driving drunk

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The man accused of crashing into a police officer’s cruiser after driving a vehicle while intoxicated will be arraigned Friday morning.

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested James Marshall, 56, of Cuyahoga Falls, Monday evening.

The Macedonia police officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a traffic stop on I-271 northbound around 5 p.m. when Marshall crashed into the rear, left corner panel of the officer’s cruiser, according to an incident report. Macedonia police said the veteran officer was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for evaluation and had “non-life-threatening injuries.” He has since been released.

The incident report stated Marshall smelled of alcohol, had an open container of vodka in his car and registered a blood alcohol content of .309, or nearly four times the legal limit.

Marshall was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and also charged under Ohio’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to move over or else slow down for stopped police officers and other official vehicles with flashing lights.

His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Continuing coverage, here.