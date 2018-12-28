Last weekend of 2018: Temperatures tumbling, chance of lake-enhanced snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are tumbling! Temps have been continually dropping since late-afternoon Friday from west to east. Overnight lows are setting up to drop into the upper 20s in some locales.

The last weekend of 2018 is here! There is the chance of lake-enhanced snow early Saturday morning with a reinforcing cold front. Little to no accumulation expected for most backyards. Around an inch is not out of the question for the primary snow belt.

New Year's Eve looks rainy and windy with temps in the 40s. More on the timing of rain very soon. It’ll change to a wintry mix on New Year's Day.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: Temperatures for January will start out near/below normal.