OHIO — A grocery store chain has issued a shrimp recall impacting parts of Ohio.

Kroger says they’re recalling their Sand Bar Shrimp due to a potential health hazard.

The product may reportedly be under-cooked, which Kroger says could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens.

Here is a complete list of the recalled products:

Anyone who has purchased these products is asked to return them to their local Kroger for a full refund.