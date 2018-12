× Get a year’s worth of Wendy’s Frostys for $2

CLEVELAND– Wendy’s is offering a special deal and it’s to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

If you buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2, you can get one free Jr. Frosty a day for a year. The tags are for sale at participating Wendy’s locations through Dec. 31.

Proceeds go to the foundation, which helps find homes for children in foster care.

