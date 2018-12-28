Cincinnati looks to sell historic showboat, citing upkeep

CINCINNATI — Show the money, get a showboat.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the city is looking to sell the Showboat Majestic, a 95-year-old riverboat that was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1989.

Cincinnati’s parks department says the cost to maintain the old riverboat is too high, at some $100,000 a year. The boat’s floating theater hasn’t been used regularly for years.

It was previously for sale in 2014. A later proposal to move it across the Ohio River to Newport, Kentucky, didn’t work out.

The boat built in Pittsburgh provided entertainment to riverside communities for decades. Cincinnati paid $5,000 for the boat back in 1967, obtaining it from Indiana University.

The newspaper reports the city plans to list the riverboat on an online government surplus auction site.