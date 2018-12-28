× Another inmate rushed to hospital from Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has confirmed an inmate tried to commit suicide by hanging in the Cuyahoga County Jail Thursday night. This comes after an uproar over conditions there and 7 recent inmate deaths.

The latest incident happened just after 11 p.m. and the inmate was rushed to the hospital.

As of late Friday morning, he was still alive.

Multiple sources tell the I-TEAM, the latest case happened while corrections officers were again short-staffed and “double-podded,” forced to watch two pods of inmates.

In fact, a union leader quickly filed a grievance writing to supervisors that double and even quadruple podding “has to stop.”

The union for corrections officers has filed grievances previously about the same issues surrounding short-staffing citing safety of jail guards and inmates.

That also was one of many issues spotlighted in a recent review of the Cuyahoga County Jail by U.S. Marshals.

The marshals reviewed jail operations following a series of inmate deaths and widespread complaints about overcrowding and deplorable conditions.

The FBI has also had agents investigating.

Cuyahoga County has promised to make improvements, and a new jail administrator is now in place.

However, Cuyahoga County leaders have come under fire for not doing more about the problems sooner.

A county spokesperson says the latest inmate incident is under investigation.

