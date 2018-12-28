× Angelina Jolie may run for president in 2020

LONDON — Angelina Jolie has not ruled out a move into politics — and has joked that she might be tough enough to take the rough and tumble that comes with it.

Friday, the American actress and U.N. envoy told BBC radio she “can take a lot on the chin” — a possible reference to her bitter divorce from Brad Pitt.

When asked if she is moving in the direction of politics, the 43-year-old Oscar winner said, “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”

She told the radio station that 20 years ago she would have dismissed the idea of running for president, but now she will go where she is “needed,” according to Business Insider.

The program’s host reportedly added her to a list of Democrats who may run in 2020.

Jolie allegedly laughed at this remark and said, “Thank you.”

Jolie is a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency. She used her slot as a “guest editor” on the BBC to highlight refugee issues in the Middle East.

She also included Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege on the show.

