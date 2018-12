PORT CLINTON, Ohio– African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton is asking for old Christmas trees.

The park said it uses them for enrichment for its animals.

You can drop off the trees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 267 South Lightner Rd. at the administration office. The park will not be accepting them on New Year’s Day.

Make sure all ornaments, hooks, tinsel and garland are removed first.

African Safari Wildlife Park opens for the season on Feb. 22.

41.520558 -82.850701