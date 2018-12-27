× Warrant issued in beating death of 94-year-old Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND– An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for a suspect in the home invasion and beating death of a 94-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cornelius L. Pames Jr., 25, is wanted for aggravated murder.

Court documents said Pames broke into the house of Eusebia Garcia and her 74-year-old daughter on Gertrude Avenue on Sept. 17. He’s accused of pushing in the window air conditioning unit and crawling inside the home.

Pames assaulted the women who were asleep in their beds, according to the warrant. Then, he ransacked the house, stealing an iPhone, iPad and coins.

Eusebia Garcia died from her injuries. She was a mother of six, grandmother to 25, great-grandmother to 20 and a great-great-grandmother to one.

