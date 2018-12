Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures will be gradually warming over the next several days.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Up next, a southerly storm will aim for northeast Ohio Thursday evening through midday Friday.

Initially, we will be on the warm side of the storm before winter returns this weekend.

Showers are expected to develop Thursday evening and continue through the first part of your Friday. It’ll be windy and warmer too!

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

