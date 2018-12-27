UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old man with dementia found

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Missing Adult Alert was cancelled December 30 when Dwight Swanson was located.

MENTOR, Ohio — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man who went missing from his residence.

Dwight Swanson left his residence on Broadmoor Road in Mentor Wednesday around 3 p.m. and has not returned, according to authorities.

Sawnson is reportedly 6’0″ tall, weighs 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Swanson has been diagnosed with dementia and police are concerned for his safety.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident is a black 2006 Chevy Cobalt with Ohio license plate number HNN8981.

If you see Swanson or this vehicle please call 911.