Thousands of power outages reported in Northeast Ohio as wind advisory remains in effect

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of customers are without power Thursday night due to high winds.

Cleveland Public Power posted to social media that “due to tonight’s fierce winds, we are experiencing scattered power outages throughout the city” including in Collinwood and Tremont. The power company said crews are responding and working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, according to FirstEnergy’s website, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Cuyahoga County; that includes 500 in East Cleveland and more than 300 in Cleveland. The time of restoration was listed at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Richland County and Lake County also list hundreds of outages.

High winds have caused temporary outages in Collinwood and Tremont. Crews are responding. There are no estimates on repair. They are working as best they can under treacherous conditions. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 28, 2018

A wind advisory remains in effect for parts of northern and Northeast Ohio until 3 a.m. Friday.

