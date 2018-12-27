Temperatures climbing Thursday, continuing to rise overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures will be gradually warming over the next several days.

Another southerly storm will aim for northeast Ohio late Thursday, Thursday evening through midday Friday.

Temperatures will climb today into the upper 40s and continue to rise overnight tonight into the 50s. Upper 50s Friday then temps drop into the 40s Friday evening.

Showers will develop later today and this evening with small breaks. Here is the future radar from NOON Thursday through Saturday. Notice coverage increasing this evening and tonight. Nice break Friday afternoon. Might see a break of sun before temperatures drop Friday evening.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Temperatures for January will start out near/below normal.

