× RV used as clubhouse by Browns quarterbacks now for sale

CLEVELAND– The RV used by Cleveland Browns quarterbacks as their clubhouse during training camp is now for sale.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield rented the RV from Neff Brothers RV in Lorain in July.

The business is now accepting bids on the 2019 Forest River Georgetown motor home through Jan. 18. It’s worth $195,000 and that’s without Baker Mayfield‘s signature, Neff Brothers said in a news release on Wednesday.

Veteran quarterback Drew Stanton brought the RV concept with him to Browns training camp from his time in Detroit. When the QBs got together in the spring, he proposed the idea and assigned the task to Mayfield. At first, the rookie thought he was joking, but he ended up getting the camper.

“There’s no secret meetings or anything going on. It’s not excluding anybody, everybody’s welcome,” Stanton told reporters at camp.

The RV is signed by Mayfield. It has less than 2,000 miles on it, and features a fireplace and heated seating.

A refundable $2,500 deposit is required when making an offer. Interested parties should call Neff Brothers RV at 440-282-5600.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here