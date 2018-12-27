Richland County deputies investigate rash of thefts, burglaries

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of burglaries and thefts that happened overnight Wednesday.

The three burglaries, two breaking and entering cases, two stolen vehicles, and 15 thefts from vehicles were on the east side of Mansfield, in Madison and Mifflin townships.

The sheriff’s office said a Richland County Court Services vehicle with a .40 caliber rifle inside was also stolen. The car was recovered Thursday afternoon, but the gun was not. A handgun was taken from another unlocked vehicle in the area.

“The sheriff’s office is asking that residents remain vigilant by securing all weapons, locking all vehicles and buildings and by reporting all suspicious activity in their neighborhoods,” the officer said in a news release on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Section at 419-774-5610.