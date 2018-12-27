× Postal worker killed in car accident in Wadsworth Township

Wadsworth Township- The Medina Highway Patrol Post is investigating the circumstances of a fatal accident involving a postal worker in Medina County.

The highway patrol says on December 26, Ryan Irwin, 59, from Macedonia, was on his mail route along State Route 94 in Wadsworth Township.

Mr. Irwin was pulled over just north of Eastern Road and was merging back onto the road when his postal vehicle was struck from the rear by a Dodge Caravan.

The impact caused the mail truck to roll over and go off the west side of the roadway.

Mr. Irwin was partially ejected and died from his injuries at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

The driver from the van was taken to Wadsworth Rittman Hospital with minor injuries.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a factor in the crash but it is still under investigation.