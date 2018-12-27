Police shut down concert at the Civic after gunshots, large disturbances

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Thursday evening concert was closed down by police due to a disturbance.

Cleveland Heights Police said on Facebook that there was a large disturbance at the Civic Conference & Events Center at 3130 Mayfield Road, just east of Lee Road, around 10 o’clock Thursday night.

There were reportedly several disturbances that occurred, mostly outside of the Civic and in its eastern parking lot.

Police said during this time several gunshots were fired in the parking lot and that crowds began to scatter, causing additional fights and disturbances to brake out.

Officers allegedly shut down the concert to avoid future problems.

They then dispersed the large crowds.

No injuries were reported in this incident.