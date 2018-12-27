× Ohio House overrides Gov. Kasich’s veto of gun-owner rights bill

COLUMBUS — The Republican-led Ohio House has voted to override GOP Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a bill broadening gun-owner rights.

House members voted 67-22 Thursday to reject Kasich’s decision to strike down the legislation . It would expand gun access for off-duty police officers and at subsidized housing complexes and allow pre-emption of local gun restrictions, among other things.

The measure headed immediately to the Senate, which had hoped to appease Kasich by previously stripping the measure’s so-called stand-your-ground language.

But he vetoed the legislation anyway, citing a provision that shifts the burden of proof in self-defense cases from defendants to prosecutors. Kasich also scolded lawmakers for refusing to even debate a “red flag” law allowing gun rights to be temporarily stripped from people who show warning signs of violence.

