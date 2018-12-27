× Cleveland man found guilty of stabbing, killing ex-girlfriend sentenced

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend after she had obtained a restraining order against him was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole.

65-year-old Dale Peters was arrested on Oct. 29, 2017 after a body was discovered in the front yard of a home on Montrose Avenue that morning.

The victim, later identified as 65-year-old Laura Fruscella, had been stabbed and cut in her neck.

Peters allegedly stabbed Fruscella after beating her.

Fruscella had a protection order out against Peters, who was her ex-boyfriend.

On Dec. 4, 2018, Peters was found guilty of murdering Fruscella by Judge Kathleen Ann Sutula. According to court documents, Peters waived his right to have a jury hear his case.

According to court documents, Peters abused Fruscella both physically and emotionally over the course of their nine year relationship.

Fruscella first accused Peters of domestic violence in August 2017, but told police that the abuse had been going on for years. She was reportedly too afraid to go to the authorities previously.

Peters now faces life in prison without parole.

