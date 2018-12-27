× Man breaks into Stark County home, threatens to ‘kill officers slowly’

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A man faces charges after attempting burglary and telling police officers he was going to “kill them slowly.”

Police said Elliot Winiarski, 25, forced his way into the back door of a residence in the 300 block of Cambridge Road in Alliance around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He reportedly caused damage to the door.

Winiarski confronted a man inside the residence and threatened him, according to police.

When the victim called 911 Winiarski allegedly took the man’s jacket and its contents and attempted to flee with the items.

He then reportedly told officers he was going to “kill them slowly.”

Winiarski faces charges of burglary and aggravated menacing.