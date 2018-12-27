Holy cows! Video shows cattle line up in shape of a cross on Christmas day

BALFOUR, N.D. — Holy cows is right! With the help of some feed and a little Christmas magic, Laura Duchsherer and her family herded cattle into the shape of a cross.

Duchsherer shared video of the herd Tuesday on Facebook, saying:

“Merry Christmas from us to all of you! Hope you all are enjoying the holiday season with your family and friends. We are so blessed to live the life we do with the cattle in the open beautiful country.”

She added that it was a “team effort” and her family used their drone and fed the cows in the shape of a cross.

Duchsherer told 10News, “(The cattle) just follow where the feed is! They only stayed as long as there was feed on the ground, which for the entire thing was about 20 minutes!”

