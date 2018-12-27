× Goats, sheep look forward to ‘Christmas tree snack’ at Stearns Homestead farm in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Christmas is over and it’s almost time to take down your tree, causing some people to ask “what should I do with my live tree?” Well, Stearns Homestead farm in Parma will take it off your hands.

According to their Facebook page, the goats and sheep at Stearns Homestead are “looking forward to their annual Christmas tree snack.”

The farm will collect live, cut trees once you’re ready to discard them. All you have to do is drop the tree off at the front south pasture.

The farm says to use the south parking area for access and to look for posted tree signs.

They ask that you please remove all tinsel and decorations prior to delivery. They also do not accept painted trees.

A tree pick up service will not be provided.