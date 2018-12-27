× Fire damages home in Mentor

Mentor, Ohio- Investigators are looking for the cause of a post-holiday fire in Lake county. The residents of a house on Fairview Avenue in Mentor came home to find a fire in their garage. The fire spread to the house damaging the kitchen, and the attic. Fire crews from multiple agencies were called to the scene to assist Mentor Fire. No member of the family was at home at the time of fire because the residents had their pets with them in the car. Also, no other injuries werere reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

41.666157 -81.339552