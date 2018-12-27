Dash cam video shows driver crash into Macedonia police cruiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACEDONIA, Ohio - Dash camera video shows the moment a driver crashed into the back of a Macedonia police cruiser with an officer inside Monday.

In the video, the officer can be heard yelling out in pain after the impact.

The officer, who has not been identified, was assisting with a traffic stop of a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 271 Northbound around 7 p.m. when a driver crashed into the rear, left corner panel of the officer’s cruiser, according to an incident report. Macedonia police said the veteran officer was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for evaluation and had “non-life-threatening injuries.” He has since been released.

The dash cam video shows investigators conducting a field sobriety test of James Marshall, 56, of Cuyahoga Falls.

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Marshall for driving while intoxicated. The incident report stated Marshall smelled of alcohol, had an open container of vodka in his car and registered a blood alcohol content of .309, or nearly four times the legal limit.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which caused significant damage to the police SUV.

“It’s inherently dangerous in every aspect of just making what some people call a routine traffic stop,” said Summit County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Bill Holland. “I would argue that there's no such thing as a routine traffic stop.”

Holland said deputies will be stepping up drunk driving enforcement and conducting check points as New Year's Eve approaches to try to prevent driving while intoxicated.

“They can't multitask, so if they see something they might focus on it longer than they normally would and because their reaction times are lessened because they're impaired, they're more likely to crash into another vehicle,” Holland said.

Marshall was also charged under Ohio’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to move over or else slow down for stopped police officers and other official vehicles with flashing lights.