Dad books six flights to spend time with flight attendant daughter over Christmas holiday

DETROIT, Mich. — A loving father dedicated to spending the holidays with his daughter flies across the country just to spend time with her while she works as a flight attendant.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Mike Levy said he sat next to a man, Hal, who had booked multiple flights to spend Christmas with his daughter, Pierce, who was working as a Delta Airlines flight attendant.

Hal reportedly booked a seat on each of Pierce’s flights over the Christmas holiday.

Levy told USA Today that Hal had booked a total of six flights to be with Pierce. Levy met Hal on a flight from Fort Myers, Florida to Detroit, Michigan.

Hal told Levy that navigating all the different flights had proven challenging, but he was still having a great time with his daughter, according to the news outlet.

Levy said, on Facebook, that it was a pleasure sitting next to Hal and praised him, saying “What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

Pierce recently responded on her own Facebook page. She wrote:

“Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle). Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!”

Delta Airlines released a statement to NBC Chicago confirming the viral story. They said:

“We appreciate all of our employees for working during the holidays to serve Delta customers, and love seeing this awesome Dad having the chance to spend Christmas with his daughter – even while crisscrossing the country at 30,000 feet.”

More holiday stories, here.