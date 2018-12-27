× Cleveland Heights police: Teen shot while stealing car has died, investigation continues

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A juvenile male shot in Cleveland Heights, while allegedly stealing a car two weeks ago, has died.

Police sources told the FOX 8 I-TEAM the 17-year-old died Wednesday night at the hospital.

The juvenile was shot around 1 p.m. Sunday Dec. 16 near the intersection of Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard.

Three people who were with the teen before the theft drove to the scene of the accident, picked up the teen and drove him to the hospital, according to police.

Clifton Jordan, who is alleged to have shot the juvenile stealing his car, was charged with a count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Maylon Sims, who was with the juvenile accused of stealing the car, is facing charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and receiving stolen property. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and police are searching for him.

A second juvenile has been charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

