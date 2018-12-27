Car crashes into utility pole in Lorain County leaving 25-year-old driver dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash.

Around 4:15 a.m. a vehicle was reportedly heading northbound on West River Road, north of Russia Road in Carlisle Township.

Officials said the vehicle went off the left side of the road and into a ditch, striking a utility pole and a culvert.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Angel L. McCartney of Elyria, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said McCartney was removed from her vehicle and transported to the Lorain County Morgue.

She was not wearing her seat belt, according to OSHP. Alcohol and drug use are also reportedly suspected in the crash.

OSHP says the crash remains under investigation.