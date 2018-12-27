× Alianna Alert bill goes to Gov. Kasich’s desk for signing

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio House of Representatives passed the Alianna Alert bill, sending it to Gov. John Kasich for signing.

The proposed law is named for 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze, who was murdered in 2017. The teen was a student at E Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills Campus and on her way to school when she disappeared. Her body was found in an abandoned house on Cleveland’s east side three days later.

The Alianna Alert would require schools to call parents within 120 minutes of the start of the school day if their child is marked absent. It’s to help take precautionary measures when a child is not at school.

“I am pleased that the Ohio General Assembly voted to pass Alianna’s Alert,” said state Senator Sandra Williams, in a news release. “Hopefully this bill will help prevent any other child on their way to school from dying at the hands of a violent perpetrator.”

