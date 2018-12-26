× Victim in suspected Mayfield Heights homicide identified as 61-year-old woman

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Officials have released the name of the victim in a suspected homicide in Mayfield Heights.

61-year-old Theresa Varone was found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Windsor Drive Tuesday.

Police responded after a 911 call from the house around 5 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a car parked inside the home’s garage that appeared to be rammed into the house. The garage door was closed.

Police at the scene told FOX 8 one person was being detained. No charges have been filed at this time.

