Victim in suspected Mayfield Heights homicide identified as 61-year-old woman
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Officials have released the name of the victim in a suspected homicide in Mayfield Heights.
61-year-old Theresa Varone was found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Windsor Drive Tuesday.
Police responded after a 911 call from the house around 5 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, officers found a car parked inside the home’s garage that appeared to be rammed into the house. The garage door was closed.
Police at the scene told FOX 8 one person was being detained. No charges have been filed at this time.
41.516814 -81.433241