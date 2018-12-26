× Two-year-old victim in Bedford apartment fire passes away

BEDFORD, Ohio — The two-year-old who was in critical condition after an apartment fire in Bedford has passed away.

Crews responded to a fire at 10:45 Friday night at the Center Park Apartments in Bedford. A single apartment unit was filled with flames.

Jones’ 49-year-old father, Gregory Jones, passed away Friday night despite firefighters’ efforts to get into the burning apartment and take the victims out.

His little boy was flown to the hospital because of life-threatening injuries.

Monday, two-year-old Cater Jones died, according to the Lucas County Medical Examiner.

The Bedford fire chief told FOX 8 that the fire was a tragic accident.

