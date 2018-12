Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind.-- Two workers were injured during an explosion at Carmel High School in Indiana on Wednesday.

One of the victims suffered severe burns, the Carmel Fire Department said. Both were taken to a hospital.

Fire officials said they believe the explosion happened in the boiler room on the second floor.

Students, who were at the school for practice, were evacuated, according to FOX 59 in Indianapolis.