Tennessee teen charged after selling broken phone, sock disguised as iPhone to customers found on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A teen has been charged with theft after allegedly selling two individuals iPhones under false pretenses; one customers received a broken phone and another got a sock disguised as iPhone.

18-year-old Rickey Mobley was arrested Monday for two crimes he allegedly committed over the summer, according to WREG.

Mobley reportedly advertised iPhones for sale social media.

He is accused of meeting up with a girl in a parking lot at a Memphis-area bank. The girl gave Mobley $300 for the phone. However, when she opened the box she allegedly found a broken iPhone that was unusable.

The next day Mobley allegedly met up with a woman at her home under the facade of selling her an iPhone. Police told WREG that the woman gave Mobley $250 and he handed her an iPhone box.

However, he reportedly drove off before she could open the box.

When the woman did open the box she allegedly found a sock.

WREG reports that Mobley has been charged with theft in both. He is due in court Wednesday.