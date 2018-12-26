Soldier surprises wife, son during photo with Santa at Great Northern Mall

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A local family was feeling the Christmas magic earlier this week during their visit with Santa at Great Northern Mall.

Army Private Robert Kosicki surprised his wife and son during their photo opp and meeting with Mr. Claus at the mall.

According to a Facebook post from the mall, Kosicki has been away at bootcamp since July and will soon be deployed to Kuwait.

Their reunion, caught on camera in the video below, shows just how surprised and excited his family was to see him.

The mall says the Kosicki family reunion shows how much he has been and will continue to be missed.

Great Northern Mall also wishes loving reunions and a happy holiday to everyone this year!

