Rookie QB Baker Mayfield named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has been named the NFL’s AFC Offensive Player of the week for his performance during week 16.

Mayfield completed 27 of 37 passes for 284 yards, three touchdowns zero interceptions and a 121.9 in Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

The Browns topped the Bengals 26-18.

Mayfield also completed 15 consecutive passes, tying him for the third-longest stretch in team history.

Additionally, he helped the Browns win earn their first season sweep of the Bengals since 2002.

Mayfield’s 24 passing touchdowns this season are also the third-most all-time by an NFL rookie.

