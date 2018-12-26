Retired New Jersey man wins $1M on $5 bet day after wife declared cancer free

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A retired New Jersey man won a $1 million on a $5 bet the day after he learns his wife is cancer free.

85-year-old Harold McDowell and his wife were gambling at the Borgata Hotel Casino on Saturday when his luck rolled in, according to the New York Post.

McDowell bet $1 cash on a 6-Card Bonus in Three Card Poker and was reportedly stunned when the dealer revealed his cards — a royal straight flush of diamonds.

“I happened to be playing next to my wife. I had my back to her. I turned around said, “I just won a million dollars,” he told the New York Post “She told me, ‘You’re full of crap.'”

McDowell claimed he and his wife were dumbfounded and frozen with joy.

However, he told the news outlet the more important “stroke of luck” had come the day before when his wife had been given a clean bill of health from her doctor after recently battling cancer. She reportedly underwent surgeries for both liver and colon cancer.

He said the casino took at least $200,000 in taxes, but he now plans to give most of his winnings to his kids.

In a Facebook post, the casino said, ”This is the first time this bet has hit at Borgata, and experts at wizardofodds.com confirm that the odds of hitting the 6 card Bonus are 1 in 20,348,320.”