× Retails face after-Christmas rush as shoppers make returns, take advantage of sales

CLEVELAND — It’s the day after Christmas and gifts have been given, which means it’s time for the return rush.

Did you receive a gift you didn’t like? Well, you’re not alone. The annual return-a-thon kicks off Wednesday morning as consumers head to retailers to return or exchange those unwanted gifts.

The National Retail Federation reported that 13% of holiday purchases will be returned, with the majority of those returns being clothes.

The federation said more than $90 billion worth of holiday purchases will be returned.

Meanwhile, other shoppers will head out to stores looking for deals as retailers are looking to get merchandise off the books for their 2018 taxes.

The survey shows that 50% day after Christmas of shoppers plan to take advantage of after-Christmas sales in store and 45% plan to do the online.

27% of shoppers are reportedly headed to the stores to use gift cards they received over the holidays.

Continuing coverage, here.