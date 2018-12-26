× Police: Suspects broke into Uniontown house, did laundry and made coffee

UNIONTOWN, Ohio– Two people are behind bars after police say they broke into a house in Uniontown.

Camri Cantwell, 20, of Canton, and Richard Nippell, 38, of North Canton, face charges of burglary.

A woman arrived on Christmas Eve to find the pair inside her home on Cleveland Avenue, Uniontown police said. She called police and, in the meantime, a relative came over and held the suspects at gunpoint. Officers arrested Cantwell and Nippell, and took them to the Stark County Jail.

According to Uniontown police, the two suspects showered, made coffee and did laundry while inside the victim’s home.

Nippell was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.