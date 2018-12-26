Opening day set for cat cafe in Tremont

CLEVELAND– Affogato Cat Cafe is scheduled to open in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood on Jan. 2.

The business is separated into two sections: a cafe with coffee and tea, and the lounge with kitties and cat climbing fixtures.

The cafe, located at the corner of Starkweather and Professor avenues, began taking reservations on Wednesday. Customers can also just stop by, but the operators plan to allow 15 people in the lounge each hour so appointments are encouraged. There is a cover charge.

All the cuddly critters come from the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Meowy Christmas and Happy Paw-lidays! We hope you're all having a wonderful time with friends and family! We're happy to introduce a few of the kitties that we hope will go home to loving families soon too: Pretty Prince, Damien, Blue, Kirby, Kit Kate, and Trish Panda! pic.twitter.com/OWrtzFr4Wa — affoGATO Cat Café (@affoGATOcatcafe) December 26, 2018

