Ohio’s minimum wage increasing in 2019

OHIO — The hourly minimum wage for the state of Ohio will increase in 2019.

Non-tipped employees will see a 25 cent increase from $8.30 to $8.55 per hour.

Employees receiving tips will see a 15 cent increase from $4.15 to $4.30 hourly.

Additionally, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce, employers are required to pay for overtime at the rate of one and one-half the employee’s wage rate for time worked over 40 hours a week, unless the employer grosses less than $150,000 annually.

There are also certain individuals that are exempt from minimum wage. See that complete list, here.

The federal minimum wage rate is $7.25 per hour.