No one injured in late night Willoughby house fire

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Fire officials say no one was injured in a Willoughby house fire that left approximately $40,000 in damages.

According to the Willoughby Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at a single family, two-story home in the 5800 block of Edgewood Lane.

The fire reportedly started in a bedroom on the second floor. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Officials told FOX 8 it took about 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

There were several people inside the home, however no residents or firefighters were injured. The residents are staying with family nearby.

The department estimates that the property suffered $40,000 in damages.