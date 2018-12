Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Darlene Orosz was last seen Dec. 18 on Broadview Road in Cleveland.

The 37-year-old woman was wearing a grey coat. She is described as petite, 5'0" tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Det. Grabski at 216-623-2704.

More missing persons cases, here.