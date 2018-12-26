Mega Millions jackpot increases to $348M after no one wins on Christmas day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Mega Millions jackpot rises to $348 million after no one won on Christmas day.

The $321 million Mega Millions jackpot was drawn Tuesday night and there were no lucky winners.

The winning numbers drawn on December 25 were:

02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

The cash option for Tuesday's drawing was $193.7 million.

Now that the jackpot has risen to an estimated $348 million the cash option has increased to approximately $210.2 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

According to the Mega Millions your overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

Mega Millions has had five jackpot wins so far in 2018.

